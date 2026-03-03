The Bengals will not place the franchise tag on Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) by Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson held out in advance of the 2025 campaign before agreeing to terms on a raise that boosted his salary to $30 million, but Cincinnati will now allow the veteran pass rusher to reach free agency. Injuries limited Hendrickson to just even regular-season appearances in 2025, in which span he tallied only 16 tackles (11 solo) including 4.0 sacks, plus one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Still, Hendrickson played all 17 regular-season games in both 2023 and 2024 and tallied 17.5 sacks each of those years, a demonstrable ceiling that will make the 31-year-old defensive end one of the top available free agent son the open market. He's recovering from core-muscle surgery undergone early December, but may already be fully healthy as that procedure carried only a six-week recovery timeframe.