Hendrickson (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hendrickson suffered a neck stinger during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Panthers. The 2017 third-round pick will have two more chances of increasing his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Through the first four games of the season, Hendrickson has tallied nine tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defended.