Trey Hendrickson headshot

Trey Hendrickson Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 11:27am

Hendrickson (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson has been dealing with the neck injury for parts of most of the season, but he still leads the league with 11.0 sacks. He was limited in Wednesday's practice this week before logging back-to-back DNPs on Thursday and Friday ahead of his questionable tag. The veteran edge rusher has yet to miss a game this season.

