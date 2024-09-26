Trey Hendrickson Injury: Still dealing with illness

Hendrickson (illness) will not practice Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson logged a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report as well. However, the 29-year-old still has a couple of days left to recuperate ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. His practice status for Friday could shed some light on his chances of suiting up for the contest, but even if he does miss another practice Friday if he's feeling healthy enough to play Sunday, he'll be active.