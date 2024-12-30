Trey Hendrickson News: Back in sack column Sunday
Hendrickson recorded three tackles (two solo) including 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.
Denver's offensive line was mostly able to keep Cincinnati's pass rush in check in Week 17, but Hendrickson was still able to manage half a sack. Going into the Bengals' matchup at Pittsburgh in Week 18, he's tied for the league lead in sacks this season (14.0) with Cleveland's Myles Garrett.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now