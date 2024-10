Hendrickson (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens and is expected to play, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hendrickson was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices but was able to log a full session Friday and is good to go for the AFC North clash. Through four games, 29-year-old Hendrickson has logged nine tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, six QB hits and one pass breakup.