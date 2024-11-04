Trey Hendrickson News: Dominates Las Vegas in Week 9

Hendrickson recorded 4.0 sacks, a defensed pass and a forced fumble in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Hendrickson wreaked havoc on Las Vegas' offensive line, as all four of his tackles in the contest were sacks. The quarterback takedowns resulted in a total of minus-37 yards for the Raiders, and Hendrickson added three QB hits to his sack total. As icing on the cake, Hendrickson's final sack resulted in a Desmond Ridder fumble that was recovered by Cincinnati on the Raiders' 13-yard line and led to a field goal. Hendrickson's dominant effort pushed him to a league-leading 11.0 sacks on the season.