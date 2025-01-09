Trey Hendrickson News: Leads league in sacks

Hendrickson compiled a career-high 46 tackles (33 solo), including 17.5 sacks, plus six pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024.

Hendrickson has now logged back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, a total which in 2024 was enough to beat out Myles Garrett (14.0 sacks) to lead the NFL. He accomplished that feat in no small part due to an exceptional Week 18 showing against the Steelers, in which he made five tackles (three solo) including 3.5 sacks, plus one pass defensed. The 30-year-old edge rusher is heading into the final year of his contract with the Bengals, and he'll remain one of the top fantasy options at his position in IDP formats for the 2025 season.