Trey Hendrickson News: Sacks DTR in Week 16 win

Hendrickson logged three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Hendrickson got to Dorian Thompson-Robinson early in the second quarter for an eight-yard loss, which forced the Browns to punt two plays later. Hendrickson is now up to 13.5 sacks through 15 regular-season games, and he'll look to add to his total against Bo Nix and the Broncos on Saturday.