Trey Hendrickson headshot

Trey Hendrickson News: Set to sign with Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 6:25am

Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) is slated to sign a four-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After a trade agreement that would have sent star defensive end Maxx Crosby (from the Raiders) to the Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks fell apart, it didn't take long for the team to pivot to adding another impact pass rusher. Hendrickson is recovering from December core-muscle surgery, but he'll presumably be past the issue once Baltimore's offseason program begins. In seven games with the Bengals in 2025, the 31-year-old recorded 16 tackles and four sacks, but in both of the two seasons prior to that Hendrickson racked up 17.5 sacks.

Trey Hendrickson
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Hendrickson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Hendrickson See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
67 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
74 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
80 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
80 days ago