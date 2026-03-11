Trey Hendrickson News: Set to sign with Ravens

Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) is slated to sign a four-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After a trade agreement that would have sent star defensive end Maxx Crosby (from the Raiders) to the Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks fell apart, it didn't take long for the team to pivot to adding another impact pass rusher. Hendrickson is recovering from December core-muscle surgery, but he'll presumably be past the issue once Baltimore's offseason program begins. In seven games with the Bengals in 2025, the 31-year-old recorded 16 tackles and four sacks, but in both of the two seasons prior to that Hendrickson racked up 17.5 sacks.