Trey Hendrickson News: Two sacks in victory

Hendrickson recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also notching a pass defensed in Sunday's 21-14 win over Cleveland.

Hendrickson was able to record multiple sacks for the second week in a row and third time this season, bringing down Deshaun Watson in the first quarter and Jameis Winston in the fourth. The defensive lineman has now produced 17 total tackles (15 solo), including 7.0 sacks, while also registering two passses defensed over seven games in 2024.