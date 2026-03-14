Trey Lance News: Back with Bolts
The Chargers signed Lance to a one-year contract worth up to $6.75 million Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lance is returning for a second campaign in Los Angeles following stints with San Francisco and Dallas. As Justin Herbert's backup last season, Lance saw action in four games (including a Week 18 start versus Denver), completing 27 of 57 pass attempts for 226 yards and a 0:1 TD:INT while adding 17 carries for 85 yards. The mobile quarterback should have the upper hand to backing up Herbert again in 2026.
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