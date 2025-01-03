Trey Lance News: In line for work in Week 18

Lance is expected to see "significant" snaps during Sunday's season finale against the Commanders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even with No. 1 QB Dak Prescott sidelined since he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury Week 9, Cooper Rush has handled just about all the reps under center in the meantime, while Lance has completed five of seven passes for 22 yards, no touchdowns and an interception and recorded five carries for 15 yards in three mostly brief appearances. Rapoport also noted that Rush still may start Week 18, but Lance should receive plenty of run to see how he handles extended game action. The breakdown of reps between Rush and Lance hasn't been made clear, though, so it remains to be seen what kind of workload either player will have Sunday.