Trey Lance News: No TDs or turnovers in spot start

Lance completed 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards while rushing six times for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.

Making his first regular-season start since Week 2 of the 2022 season with the 49ers, Lance came out hot, producing back-to-back completions over 30 yards to Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin to set up a field goal on the first drive. Lance continued to move the offense well and didn't turn the ball over, but the Cowboys frequently stalled in scoring range, settling for four field goals prior to a two-yard Rico Dowdle rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft remains under contract with Dallas in 2025, but he's unlikely to challenge for the starting role if Dak Prescott (hamstring) makes a full recovery.