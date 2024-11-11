Fantasy Football
Trey Lance News: Sees action in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Lance completed four of six passes for 21 yards with an interception and added 17 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

Cooper Rush got the start at quarterback for the Cowboys with Dak Prescott (hamstring) out, but the veteran backup had trouble moving the ball and lost two fumbles. Lance took over the offense after Rush's second turnover, but he had his own issues, getting picked off in the fourth quarter on a deep ball intended for Jalen Tolbert that the wideout never even turned around to track. The score was 28-6 when Lance was brought in, so it's not clear if the switch was due to the blowout nature of the game, or if it was a signal that he'll get a real chance to claim the top job in Prescott's absence.

