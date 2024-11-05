Trey Lance News: Set to become primary backup

Lance is in line to move up to the No. 2 spot on Dallas' quarterback depth chart, as regular starter Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott was "likely" to be sent to the Cowboys' injured reserve list. In that case, he'd have to miss at least the next four games, during which time Cooper Rush likely would step into a starting role with Lance as his backup.