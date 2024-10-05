Trey McBride Injury: In line to suit up Sunday

McBride (ribs) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday versus San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McBride missed Week 4 against Washington while in concussion protocol but was able to return to full practice sessions Thursday and Friday during Week 5 prep. However, he surprisingly popped back up on the injury report Saturday due to an injury to his ribs and was given a questionable tag. Despite the fact that he's now nursing a new injury, McBride looks like he will be able to play through the issue Sunday, ensuring that the Cardinals have one of their top pass catchers for a key NFC West battle with the 49ers. The Cardinals won't officially clear McBride to play until they release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.