Trey McBride Injury: Out this week

McBride (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Commanders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement Friday morning, with McBride still unable to practice after taking a big hit and entering concussion protocol during last week's 20-13 loss to the Lions. McBride's Week 4 absence leaves Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman as Arizona's top tight ends, with Higgins being more likely to draw enough targets to generate fantasy interest.