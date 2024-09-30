Trey McBride Injury: Still in concussion protocol

Coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged Monday that McBride remains in the concussion protocol, but he's "looking good" in his recovery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

McBride sustained a concussion during the Cardinals' Week 3 loss to the Lions, and he wasn't able to practice last week before the team ruled him out ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Commanders. Arizona won't reconvene for practice until Wednesday, when the team will post its first injury report of Week 5. At that point, McBride's ability, or lack thereof, to take part in drills may forecast his odds to suit up Sunday at San Francisco. In McBride's place Week 4, TEs Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman served as co-starters, but only Higgins (2-12-0 on three targets) made an impact in the box score.