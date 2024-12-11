Trey McBride Injury: Tending to knee issue
McBride practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a knee injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Since the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, McBride has received double-digit targets in each of the team's three games, accruing a 31-299-0 line on 41 targets during that stretch. Now with a health concern in tow, his status will be one to monitor as Arizona prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now