Trey McBride headshot

Trey McBride Injury: Tending to knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

McBride practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday due to a knee injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Since the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, McBride has received double-digit targets in each of the team's three games, accruing a 31-299-0 line on 41 targets during that stretch. Now with a health concern in tow, his status will be one to monitor as Arizona prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.

Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
