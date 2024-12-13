Fantasy Football
Trey McBride headshot

Trey McBride News: Good to go for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

McBride (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

A limited practice participant earlier in the week, McBride upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he should be ready for his usual, target-hogging role in a matchup with New England's subpar defense. He still hasn't scored a receiving TD this season but ranks top two among tight ends in catches, yards and targets.

Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
