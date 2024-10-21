Trey McBride News: Leads team with seven targets

McBride had five receptions (seven targets) for 51 yards in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

McBride led the Cardinals in both targets and receptions Monday, serving as quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite target. Backup tight end Greg Dortch cashed in Arizona's lone receiving touchdown on the evening, but the 24-year-old McBride still posted solid numbers for the third game running since returning from a one-game absence in Week 4. Managers should feel confident playing McBride against the Dolphins in Week 8.