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Trey McBride News: Limited to one snap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

McBride played one snap in Thursday's 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders.

QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Marvin Harrison and the five starting offensive linemen played all 11 snaps on Arizona's opening drive. It was only McBride who got superstar treatment, as WR Michael Wilson and RB Jeremiyah Love also took most of the snaps on the lone series for Arizona's first-team offense. McBride has far more competition for the ball this year, but he'll still be prioritized in the passing game and remains a clear favorite to lead the team in targets.

Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
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