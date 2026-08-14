Trey McBride News: Limited to one snap
McBride played one snap in Thursday's 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders.
QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Marvin Harrison and the five starting offensive linemen played all 11 snaps on Arizona's opening drive. It was only McBride who got superstar treatment, as WR Michael Wilson and RB Jeremiyah Love also took most of the snaps on the lone series for Arizona's first-team offense. McBride has far more competition for the ball this year, but he'll still be prioritized in the passing game and remains a clear favorite to lead the team in targets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey McBride See More
-
Mock Drafts
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian HartitzYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey McBride See More