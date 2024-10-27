Trey McBride News: Puts up big numbers in win

McBride finished with nine receptions (11 targets) for 124 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

McBride took his ceiling to a new level after cracking the century mark in receiving yards for the first time this season Sunday. The 24-year-old has yet to score a touchdown this year, but that is the only thing holding the tight end back from becoming a must-start asset. McBride remains a strong play heading into next Sunday's tilt against Chicago.