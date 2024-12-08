Trey McBride News: Seven-catch second half in Week 14

McBride caught seven of 14 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks

After producing 12 catches in each of his previous two games, including Week 12 against Seattle, McBride was blanked on three first-half targets. He returned to his productive ways in the second half to finish with the team leads in targets, catches and receiving yards. McBride has secured his second consecutive 80-catch season with 80 receptions for 851 yards heading into a Week 15 home game against the Patriots.