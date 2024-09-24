Trey Palmer: Blanked again in Sunday's loss

Palmer failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Palmer played on just 12 snaps from scrimmage overall (21 percent) and added another five on special teams. The second-year wideout saw 20 snaps on offense in the season-opening win over the Commanders, but he's only combined for one more than that over the last two games. Palmer remains a fantasy afterthought for the time being in a No. 4 receiver role that hasn't facilitated many opportunities thus far.