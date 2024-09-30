Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trey Palmer headshot

Trey Palmer Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 30, 2024 at 9:33pm

Palmer (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Palmer was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a concussion, and given that the Buccaneers are on a short week, the wideout's status for Thursday's game against the Falcons is cloudy. With Jalen McMillan (hamstring) also banged up, the team's depth behind top WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is currently taxed.

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News