Trey Palmer Injury: Estimated as non-practice participant

Palmer (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Palmer was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a concussion, and given that the Buccaneers are on a short week, the wideout's status for Thursday's game against the Falcons is cloudy. With Jalen McMillan (hamstring) also banged up, the team's depth behind top WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is currently taxed.