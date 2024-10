Palmer (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Palmer is on track to miss a second straight game due to the concussion he suffered Week 4 while filling in for Jalen McMillan (hamstring) as the No. 3 receiver. McMillan, meanwhile, was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, hinting at a chance to return this Sunday at New Orleans.