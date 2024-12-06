Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Palmer headshot

Trey Palmer Injury: Questionable to face Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Palmer (hip) is listed as quesitonable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Palmer's status is in doubt after a hip injury limited his practice participation Thursday and Friday. Even if he suits up, Palmer will likely remain in a depth role behind Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Evans doesn't have an injury designation after battling hamstring and calf injuries during the week.

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now