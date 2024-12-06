Trey Palmer Injury: Questionable to face Raiders
Palmer (hip) is listed as quesitonable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Palmer's status is in doubt after a hip injury limited his practice participation Thursday and Friday. Even if he suits up, Palmer will likely remain in a depth role behind Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Evans doesn't have an injury designation after battling hamstring and calf injuries during the week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now