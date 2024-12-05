Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Palmer headshot

Trey Palmer Injury: Tending to hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Palmer was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury.

Palmer wasn't included on the Buccaneers' initial Week 14 injury report Wednesday, so his limited listing Thursday could be indicative of an in-practice setback. The wideout will likely need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now