Trey Palmer Injury: Tending to hip injury
Palmer was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hip injury.
Palmer wasn't included on the Buccaneers' initial Week 14 injury report Wednesday, so his limited listing Thursday could be indicative of an in-practice setback. The wideout will likely need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
