Trey Palmer headshot

Trey Palmer News: Double-digit yards on one catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 11:00pm

Palmer brought in his only target for 18 yards and returned one punt for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

The second-year wideout played 17 snaps (26 percent), placing him behind Jalen McMillan (41 snaps), Mike Evans (39 snaps), Sterling Shepard (35 snaps) and Rakim Jarrett (21 snaps) in terms of the team's wideouts. Palmer figures to remain in a deep reserve role as long as injuries don't strike in front of him on the depth chart, but he's now recorded at least one catch in five of the last six contests.

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
