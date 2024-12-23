Trey Palmer News: Flashes on offense in loss

Palmer brought in two of four targets for 31 yards and returned four punts for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

After going without a catch for three consecutive games, Palmer logged counting stats on offense for the first time since Week 12 and multiple receptions for the first time since Week 9. Palmer still played a sparse 13 snaps (18 percent) from scrimmage, however, and his production remains hard to trust heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Panthers.