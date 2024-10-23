Trey Palmer News: Minimal production against Ravens

Palmer caught one of his three targets for 16 yards in Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens.

Palmer was unable to get much going for fantasy purposes Monday, despite taking on a bit more of a prominent role with teammate Mike Evans (hamstring) exiting early in the first half of the contest. Palmer played the second-most offensive snaps (59) at wide receiver in the contest, but could only reel in one pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield. With Evans set to miss at least three weeks and Chris Godwin suffering what appears to be a season-ending ankle injury, Palmer will likely be called upon to play a more prominent role in Tampa Bay's passing attack, alongside fellow receivers Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Palmer and the Buccaneers are set to host the Falcons in Week 8.