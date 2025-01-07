Fantasy Football
Trey Palmer headshot

Trey Palmer News: No offensive stats Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:35pm

Palmer logged eight snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints but did not see a target. He netted no gain on his one punt return.

The second-year wideout was limited to punt returns for the second consecutive week Sunday, as the majority of the Buccaneers' wide-receiver snaps were distributed among Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Palmer is likely to remain primarily limited to returns during the upcoming postseason after finishing his second regular season with 12 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets, 14 kickoff-return yards and 136 punt-return yards over 15 games.

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
