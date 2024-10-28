Trey Palmer News: Pair of catches in Week 8 loss

Palmer brought in both targets for 29 yards and returned two punts for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Palmer was in line for extended opportunity due to the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR, ankle), and he indeed logged 51 snaps (70 percent). However, Palmer's numbers left much to be desired, and he's still in search of his first 30-plus-yard showing of the campaign. The second-year speedster will be on the field plenty again during a Week 9 road matchup against the Chiefs next Monday night.