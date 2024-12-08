Fantasy Football
Trey Palmer headshot

Trey Palmer News: Will play Sunday vs. Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Palmer (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Palmer was questionable to play Sunday due to a hip injury that limited him in practice Thursday and Friday. However, the 2023 sixth-round pick has done enough over the weekend to be cleared to play, and he will continue to serve in a depth role at wide receiver behind Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Palmer has logged 10 catches (on 18 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown across 10 regular-season games.

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
