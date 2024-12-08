Trey Palmer News: Will play Sunday vs. Vegas

Palmer (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Palmer was questionable to play Sunday due to a hip injury that limited him in practice Thursday and Friday. However, the 2023 sixth-round pick has done enough over the weekend to be cleared to play, and he will continue to serve in a depth role at wide receiver behind Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Palmer has logged 10 catches (on 18 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown across 10 regular-season games.