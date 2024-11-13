Trey Pipkins Injury: Still dealing with ankle injury

Pipkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Pipkins missed the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Titans after logging two consecutive DNPs to end Los Angeles' week of practice, and Wednesday's limited session suggests he's still dealing with his ankle issue. The 28-year-old's participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can return in Week 11, when the Chargers host the Bengals.