Trey Pipkins headshot

Trey Pipkins Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Pipkins (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report but has been ruled out for Saturday's game against New England.

Pipkins was listed as a DNP on the first two injury reports of the week due to a hip injury he likely picked up during the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos. Jamaree Salyer and Jordan McFadden are the top candidates to start at right guard Saturday due to Pipkins' injury.

Trey Pipkins
Los Angeles Chargers
