Trey Pipkins News: Good to go against Cincinnati
Pipkins (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
An ankle injury kept Pipkins sidelined for the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Titans. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he was able to finish strong with a full practice Friday and he will reclaim his starting spot at left guard for Sunday's contest.
