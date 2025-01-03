Trey Pipkins News: Good to go against Las Vegas
Pipkins (hip) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Pipkins was held out of the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots due to a hip injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices but managed to finish strong Friday with a full practice, and Pipkins is expected to reclaim his starting spot at right guard for Sunday's regular-season finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now