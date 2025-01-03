Fantasy Football
Trey Pipkins headshot

Trey Pipkins News: Good to go against Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Pipkins (hip) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Pipkins was held out of the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots due to a hip injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices but managed to finish strong Friday with a full practice, and Pipkins is expected to reclaim his starting spot at right guard for Sunday's regular-season finale.

