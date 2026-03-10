Trey Pipkins headshot

Trey Pipkins News: Remaining in Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Pipkins and the Chargers agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pipkins will stick around Los Angeles after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Chargers. The 29-year-old will provide the team with a well-experienced backup option behind Rashawn Slater (kneecap) and Joe Alt (ankle) at offensive tackle in 2026.

Trey Pipkins
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Pipkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Pipkins See More
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
79 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
79 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
80 days ago
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
82 days ago
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
86 days ago