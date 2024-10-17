Fantasy Football
Trey Sermon Injury: Limited at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Sermon (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

After missing Wednesday's session, Sermon's return to the field -- albeit in a limited capacity -- a day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Sermon is able to practice fully Friday, he could head into the weekend without an injury designation, with his Week 7 status of particular import due to Jonathan Taylor's (ankle) continued absence from practice.

