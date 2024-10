Sermon (collarbone) didn't practice Wednesday.

The same applies to top RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), who Sermon helped fill in for during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Jaguars. The duo's status is thus worth tracking closely as this weekend's game against the Titans approaches, but for now Tyler Goodson is the top healthy back on the Colts' active roster, while Evan Hull and Trent Pennix are currently on the team's practice squad.