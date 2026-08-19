Trey Sermon Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Falcons placed Sermon (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Sermon signed with the Falcons in early August. The running back's unknown injury has earned him a spot on the season-ending IR, and he will be unable to participate in 2026 unless he is waived with an injury settlement. With two weeks of preseason remaining, the Falcons will likely look into signing another running back prospect for depth.