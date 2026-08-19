Trey Sermon Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Falcons placed Sermon (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Sermon signed with the Falcons in early August. The running back's unknown injury has earned him a spot on the season-ending IR, and he will be unable to participate in 2026 unless he is waived with an injury settlement. With two weeks of preseason remaining, the Falcons will likely look into signing another running back prospect for depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Sermon See More
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Friday's Games5 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Comparison Tool: What's Changed This Summer68 days ago
-
General NFL Article
ADP Higher or Lower: Test Your Fantasy Football Draft IQ71 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Rookie Analysis: Kaelon Black 2026 Fantasy Outlook93 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs154 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Sermon See More