Trey Sermon News: Gets eight carries in win

Sermon had eight carries for 25 yards in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Sermon had his most carries since Week 7 as he got some work with the Colts having a large lead. Jonathan Taylor had 218 yards rushing and the Colts had 335 yards rushing, so Sermon isn't likely to get many carries next week unless a similar blowout scenario happens. Sermon had minimal work the previous five weeks (1 carry total) as Taylor has received almost every touch in the backfield.