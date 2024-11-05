Trey Sermon News: Limited role against Minnesota
Sermon rushed twice for four yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.
Sermon played just 14 of the Colts' 54 offensive snaps Sunday, behind starter Jonathan Taylor (39) and Tyler Goodson (1). The 25-year-old operated in a minimal role as the Colts' No. 2 running back, and he should continue to see limited opportunities as long as Taylor can stay healthy. Sermon and the Colts will host the Bills in Week 10.
