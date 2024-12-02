Trey Sermon News: Opportunities remain sparse

Sermon saw five snaps on offense during the Colts' 25-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday, but he didn't receive a carry or target.

Sermon continues to see little opportunity in a backfield dominated by Jonathan Taylor. The Ohio State product hasn't had a carry since Week 9, or a target in either of the team's last two contests. However, he was involved in the return game and had a 23-yard kick return Sunday. Indianapolis has a Week 14 bye, but Sermon will be back on the field in Week 15 against Denver, but with likely limited opportunities, unless Taylor suffers an injury.