Trey Sermon News: Opportunities remain sparse
Sermon saw five snaps on offense during the Colts' 25-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday, but he didn't receive a carry or target.
Sermon continues to see little opportunity in a backfield dominated by Jonathan Taylor. The Ohio State product hasn't had a carry since Week 9, or a target in either of the team's last two contests. However, he was involved in the return game and had a 23-yard kick return Sunday. Indianapolis has a Week 14 bye, but Sermon will be back on the field in Week 15 against Denver, but with likely limited opportunities, unless Taylor suffers an injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now