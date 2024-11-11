Fantasy Football
Trey Sermon News: Plays just two snaps in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Sermon did not have a carry but had one reception for four yards in Sunday's loss to Buffalo. He played just two snaps on offense.

Sermon has fallen behind Tyler Goodson in the competition for playing time behind Jonathan Taylor. However, Goodson played just nine snaps as Taylor played on 84% of the offense's snaps and was on the field late in the game despite the Colts falling far behind. Both trends don't bode well for Sermon's usage when all three backs are healthy.

Trey Sermon
Indianapolis Colts
