Trey Sermon News: Returns to full practice

Sermon (collarbone) was a full practice participant Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Sermon is on track to lead the Colts' backfield for a second straight week this Sunday against the Titans, as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) still hasn't returned to practice. Sermon played 58 percent of snaps in a 37-34 loss to Jacksonville this Sunday, turning 10 carries and six targets into 63 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Goodson had 57 yards on five carries and three targets.