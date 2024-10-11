Fantasy Football
Trey Sermon headshot

Trey Sermon News: Set for Week 6 lead role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Sermon is poised to lead the Colts' backfield Sunday against the Titans, as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was ruled out Friday.

Taylor will miss a second consecutive game. In Taylor's absence against the Jaguars in Week 5, Sermon racked up 63 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and six catches. Sermon's 16 touches were double the total that Tyler Goodson saw in the Colts backfield, and they could be headed for a similar distribution against Tennessee.

Trey Sermon
Indianapolis Colts
