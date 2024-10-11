Trey Sermon News: Set for Week 6 lead role

Sermon is poised to lead the Colts' backfield Sunday against the Titans, as Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was ruled out Friday.

Taylor will miss a second consecutive game. In Taylor's absence against the Jaguars in Week 5, Sermon racked up 63 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and six catches. Sermon's 16 touches were double the total that Tyler Goodson saw in the Colts backfield, and they could be headed for a similar distribution against Tennessee.